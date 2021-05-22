A crane feasts on its prey at Jobra Anicut on Mahanadi river in Cuttack
A fisherman casts his net expecting a big catch at Jobra in Cuttack
A district Women and Child Development (WCD) officer in the Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh is on a crusade against departmental...Read more
Shang-Jin Wei China’s recently released population census confirms the persistence of the country’s alarming excess of males relative to the...Read more
The day that the COVID testing team (I have no idea where they came from. There are so many astronaut...Read more
The resignation of senior virologist Shahid Jameel as head of the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), a forum of scientific...Read more
Leave a Reply