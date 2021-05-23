Migrant workers returning from other states face inconvenience as vehicles stay off the roads due to the weekend shutdown in Bhubaneswar

Destitute person wait for their share of food distributed by well-wishers near Rajmahal Square in Bhubaneswar. However, social distancing norms were openly flouted during the distribution process and many were without masks

Fire Service personnel belonging to the Kalpana Square station get equipment ready with the threat of Cyclone Yass looming large

Fruit stalls were reduced to ashes after a huge fire broke out at Pokhariput near Madhusudan Park in the Odisha capital Sunday morning