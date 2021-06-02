It is an irony that the Supreme Court had to remind the Centre that it has to procure COVID-19 vaccines...Read more
The current crop of top BJP leadership, it seems, hasn’t learnt or, even worse, refuses to learn any lesson from...Read more
Lakshadweep islands across 12 atolls, closest to Kerala, constitute India’s least populated Union Territory with a population size of 65,000...Read more
India’s foreign minister was till Saturday on a visit to the United States. The first half of his trip was...Read more
Leave a Reply