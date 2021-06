A spectacular view of an aircraft gliding through the picturesque blue sky over a bridge at Sahid Nagar, in Bhubaneswar

Teenagers have a great time playing football on the banks of the Kathajodi river in Cuttack

A huge number of vehicles and two-wheelers were seen on the Vani Vihar-Rasulgarh stretch of road as lockdown rules were eased Monday morning in the Odisha capital

Social distancing norms neglected at a vegetable market at Unit I, Bhubaneswar