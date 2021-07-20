Bahuda Yatra of Holy Trinity held in Puri sans devotees
Holy Trinity decked up at Utkal University on occasion of Bahuda Yatra
Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra aboard a makeshift chariot at Dolamundai Jagannath temple in Cuttack on Bahuda Yatra
Pahandi ritual of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra being held at Chandini Chowk Jagannath temple premises in Cuttack
Several area marooned in Cuttack amid heavy rains
Waterlogging at various places of Bhubaneswar amid heavy rains
