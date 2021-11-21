Puri’s titular king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb launches a programme for Shri Jagannath Heritage Corridor in Puri
Heavy rush at markets selling non-vegetarian food items in Bhubaneswar
Two sets of people reacted strongly to the announcement that the farm laws are being repealed. The farmers who were...Read more
The premature repatriation of Secretary, Defence Production, Raj Kumar to his parent Gujarat cadre was reportedly at the behest of...Read more
Andrea Meza Costa Rica is celebrating 200 years of independence this year. It is an opportunity to honour our ancestors...Read more
Marjut Falkstedt Women account for 43% of the agricultural labour force in developing countries, but account for only about 7%...Read more
Leave a Reply