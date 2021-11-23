Rayagada’s Maa Santoshi Kala Pratisthana performs folk dance as part of ‘Ama Loka Kala, Ama Sanskuti’ series at Rabindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar
The virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and the Chinese leader Xi Jinping last week may cause some concern...Read more
Union Minister and retired army General VK Singh is known to be a loose cannon. This is the man who...Read more
Two sets of people reacted strongly to the announcement that the farm laws are being repealed. The farmers who were...Read more
The premature repatriation of Secretary, Defence Production, Raj Kumar to his parent Gujarat cadre was reportedly at the behest of...Read more
Leave a Reply