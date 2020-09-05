A bird rest atop a barren tree near Chahata Ring Road in Cuttack
Floodwater being pumped out from Bidanasi area in Cuttack
Transparency or weeding out corruption is a ‘theme’ with the Modi sarkar, and it has been sort of pursuing this...Read more
The Goods Services Tax (GST), introduced with much fanfare in July 2017, is unraveling itself. The new tax regime, touted...Read more
Compassion is not a hobby, or something you do in a good mood, or when you are well fed, or...Read more
The Government of India (GoI) has recently announced it will take steps to weed out inefficient and corrupt officials from...Read more
Leave a Reply