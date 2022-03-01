Devotees throng Shiva temples in Bhubaneswar on Maha Shivratri
Large crowds gather at Shiva temples in Cuttack on Maha Shivratri
A colony of bats rest on a tree at Biribati area in Cuttack
Russia’s Putin put his nuclear forces on alert when the war in Ukraine reached the fourth day, surprising everyone who...Read more
On the fourth day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, residents of Kyiv were awaiting massive onslaught February 27 from all...Read more
India has abstained on the vote in the United Nations Security Council (where we are a non-permanent member) condemning Russia...Read more
The once-vaunted Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police seems to have lost its sheen. Many senior cops in the state...Read more
Leave a Reply