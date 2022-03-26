BMC polls: Winning BJD candidates at Naveen Niwas to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
Inauguration of Silk India Exhibition at Hotel New Marrion in Bhubaneswar
More than three months after Defence Production Secretary Raj Kumar (Dilli Ka Babu, Dec 2, 2021) was prematurely repatriated to...Read more
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the West’s unprecedented response, represent a watershed in international relations, marking the formal end of...Read more
‘Poetic lie’ is a literary technique employed by poets and playwrights to fathom truths with the help of exaggeration that...Read more
China’s Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng equated Indo-Pacific groupings such as Quad and AUKUS with the NATO at a programme...Read more
Leave a Reply