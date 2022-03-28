Representatives of trade unions observe Bharat Bandh by blocking a road in Bhubaneswar to protest against Central government’s policies
The Unit-II market wears a deserted look while a petrol pump in Bhubaneswar remains out of bounds for consumers during the Bharat Bandh
Petrol was sold in black rates at many parts of Bhubaneswar as a large number of pumps remained closed due to the Bharat Bandh
The Badambadi Bus Stand in Cuttack wears a deserted look
Passengers wait at the Cuttack Railway station as a number of trains got delayed due to the obstruction of tracks by supporters of the bandh
