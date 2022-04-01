Marathon held in Cuttack on occasion of Utkala Dibasa
The solidarity on display at the recent NATO, US-EU, and G7 summits has revealed a rejuvenated West. While Russian President...Read more
The use of economic weapons during war has a long history. But the rise of globalization and cross-border supply chains...Read more
As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a no-confidence motion moved March 28 and his fate hangs in the balance,...Read more
Putting up a human shield made up of women and children in front of State oppressors to prevent them from...Read more
Leave a Reply