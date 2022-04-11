On the eve of ‘National Street Theatre Day’, artists of ‘Vande Mataram’ perform a play at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar, Monday
After unprecedented twists and turns in the political drama in Pakistan, the fate of the Imran Khan government was finally...Read more
What is democratic government? Often it is reduced to one essential element, and that is the electoral process. This refers...Read more
It’s a crisis. Critics often say that India has too much bureaucracy. But actually, as admitted by the Centre, there...Read more
Hungary’s autocratic prime minister, Viktor Orbán, was expected to win re-election to a fourth consecutive four-year term this weekend, owing...Read more
Leave a Reply