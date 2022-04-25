Extreme heatwave conditions in Bhubaneswar created mirages on the roads
The BMC carried out Monday demolition of unauthorised encroachments on government land in a locality under the Airport police limits in Bhubaneswar
Two minor boys pulling a trolley cart in a crowded street close to Sati Chaura Square in Cuttack
Relatives and family members pay their last respects to Padma Shri Binapani Mohanty at her residence in Badambadi, Cuttack
The mortal remains of noted litterateur Binapani Mohanty was taken to the Sati Chaura crematorium for her last rites
