On the first day of Chandan Yatra construction of the chariot for Rath Yatra started Tuesday
Eid was celebrated with much pomp and splendour at Unit-IV in Bhubaneswar
The birth anniversary of famous poet Jayadev was celebrated by members of Utkal Sammilani at Jayadev Vihar, Tuesday
Eid was observed in various parts of Berhampur Tuesday
Brisk selling of ornaments was noticed at a shop in Cuttack on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya
Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid at Idgah ground near Sati Chaura in Cuttack, Tuesday
