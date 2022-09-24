Heavy rains in Bhubaneswar
Traffic jam, waterlogging on Bomikhal-Rasulgarh stretch in Bhubaneswar amid heavy rains
After a decade of witnessing declining Civil Service Examination (CSE) vacancies, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified more...Read more
If the United States’ Pledge of Allegiance were rewritten for the world of the twenty-first century, the clause “and justice...Read more
The hijab story seems endless and global. Earlier, Indians heard of it because of a handful of college girls in...Read more
Europe is dangerously tilting towards Far-right, hate-filled nationalistic politics making the return of Fascist-Nazi rule in new forms a distinct...Read more
Leave a Reply