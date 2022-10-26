State Level Science Drama competition held at Regional Science Centre in Bhubaneswar
41st foundation day of Odisha Environmental Society celebrated at Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar
The elevation of the former hedge manager and ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak to the top job of UK Prime Minister is...Read more
A rare drama was enacted October 22 just before the final votes of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) 20th Party...Read more
The Bharatiya Janata Party has evolved over the years in an unusual manner, going from being conservative on social issues...Read more
The annual conference of principal secretaries of states and union territories held recently had one theme that overrode other discussions...Read more
Leave a Reply