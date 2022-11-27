Traffic comes to a standstill during teachers’ protest at PMG Square in Bhubaneswar
City buses parked on Rajmahal overbridge as protesting teachers block roads at Master Canteen square in Bhubaneswar
The BJP government went into 2019 with a lot of energy and momentum. The electoral victory in May that year...Read more
The premature repatriation of P Amudha from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to her parent Tamil Nadu cadre last month...Read more
The Spanish-American philosopher George Santayana famously warned that “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” But...Read more
The world population has just reached the eight billion mark prompting the United Nations to warn of more hardships coming,...Read more
Leave a Reply