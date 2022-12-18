Drones deployed by BMC spray larvicidal oil at Niladri Vihar area in Bhubaneswar to control mosquito menace
Constitutional amendment number 103, upheld by the Supreme Court recently, has been appreciated by our middle class, the core votaries...Read more
Arift has appeared and seems to be widening between Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers and those in Customs and GST...Read more
As climate chaos threatens the Global North and the lifestyles of the world’s richest people, we might expect to hear...Read more
Nouriel Roubini thinks the global economy is “lurching toward an unprecedented confluence of economic, financial, and debt crises, following the...Read more
Leave a Reply