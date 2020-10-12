OJEE aspirants enter an examination centre in Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar, Monday
An artist gives finishing touches to the clay idol of goddess Durga at Ranihat Puja Mandap in Cuttack, Monday
As another election season approaches and Bihar is emerging as a test case to ascertain the way forward for democracy...Read more
If I do not acknowledge that I have a problem I cannot solve it. If the problem is minor this...Read more
Frequent transfer is a fait accompli in government. But Pimpri- Chinchwad police commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi, who was recently transferred, has...Read more
The Centre has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court agreeing to bear the loss of banks which may result...Read more
Leave a Reply