Waterlogging causes major traffic snarls on flyover at Jayadev Vihar, Bhubaneswar
Heavy rain leaves Cuttack roads flooded
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The resignation of about 120 scientists and engineers from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), including those associated with top...Read moreDetails
As Parliament prepares to convene for the Monsoon Session on Monday, 20 July, the Modi government stands accused of shrinking...Read moreDetails
By Aakar Patel A few thoughts on the Cockroach Janata Party’s protest come to mind. The hunger strike by activists,...Read moreDetails
Governments are quick to invoke the rule of law but are less good at living by it. The Department of...Read moreDetails