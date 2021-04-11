Bhubaneswar: Odisha Transport Department Saturday requested Twin City Police Commissioner for action against drunk drivers as per provisions envisaged in Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The department’s renewed vigour came close on heels of an incident in which a drunk woman rider was caught by police officials at AG Square in Bhubaneswar. The two-wheeler rider was allowed to go by the police personnel after collecting a fine of Rs 500.

According to official sources, Principal Secretary of the department Madhu Sudan Padhi Saturday asked the Commissioner to probe under which circumstance the woman was allowed to go.

“In case of driving a vehicle under the influence of drinks and drugs, the police should prosecute the offender and seek imprisonment as prescribed under Section 185 of MV Act, 1988 even for the first offence,” Padhi quoted an earlier direction of the Committee on Road Safety constituted by Supreme Court, a department official said.

“In case of drunken driving, the Supreme Court Committee has also directed for suspension of license for a period of not less than three months under Section 19 of MV act, 1988,” Padhi added.

Notably, the power to compound under Section 185 of the Act has not been accorded to police officers. At least 1,068 road accidents had taken place in the state in 2019 owing to drunk driving alone.

PNN