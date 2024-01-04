Bhubaneswar: A chemical-loaded tanker collided with a container truck in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Thursday, following which the two vehicles fell into a gorge and caught fire, killing both the drivers, police said.

The incident happened at Bangiriposi ghat, they said.

The chemical tanker first caught fire after falling into the 15-foot-deep gorge, and soon the blaze engulfed the container truck too, they added.

After four hours of fire-fighting, the charred bodies of the two drivers were recovered, said Kamalakanta Das, the officer in charge of the Bangriposi police station.

PTI