Cuttack: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Sunday suspended Choudwar Municipality Vice-Chairman Shubhendu Samal from the party for alleged anti-party activities, officials said.

BJD vice-president (headquarters) Pratap Jena announced the decision in an official statement, stating that disciplinary action was taken against Samal for engaging in activities contrary to the party’s interests.

The party did not elaborate on the specific allegations but reiterated its commitment to maintaining discipline within its ranks. The suspension takes immediate effect.

Samal, who serves as the vice-chairman of the Choudwar Municipality, has not yet publicly responded to the action taken against him.