Kendrapara: In a tragic incident, two youths engaged as wall painters for a cement company went missing in the Brahmani river while taking bath at Narendrapur ghat in Nimapur village under Pattamundai rural police station in this coastal district.

The drowned duo identified as Ajit Kumar and Javed belonged to Agra area of Uttar Pradesh. Police sources said seven painters, all from outside the state, were engaged for the last 12 days in Rajnagar block to paint walls for a cement company. After completing their job, the workers went to bathe in the Brahmani river at Narendrapur river ghat.

While they were taking a bath in the river, Ajit Kumar and Javed were swept away in the current to the middle of the river. The co-workers with the help of locals and fire tender personnel later launched a rescue operation, but they remained untraced.

PNN