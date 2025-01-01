Bhubaneswar: The vigilance department of Odisha government has registered a total of 200 criminal cases and arrested 181 people including government officials during the year 2024, an official statement said.

Of the 181 people arrested by the vigilance department, 37 were class-I officers, 27 class-II officers, 85 class-III, one class-IV employee, 10 other public servants and 21 private persons during the year, the statement issued Tuesday said.

A total of 200 cases were registered in 2024, of which, 60 cases were instituted for acquisition of disproportionate assets (DA) against 66 public servants and 36 private persons and unearthed properties worth over Rs 131 crore, it said.

The vigilance department had registered 96 trap cases in 2024, in which 115 people including 99 government officers were trapped while demanding and taking bribes worth Rs 19.25 lakh.

During the year, 44 misappropriation cases relating to misappropriation of public money were registered against 91 people, including 65 public servants and 26 private people, involving misappropriation of public funds amounting to about Rs 14.87 crore, the vigilance said.

Informing about the investigation of the corruption cases, the anti-corruption wing said it has carried out searches at over 483 locations, freezed 792 bank accounts of corrupt public servants, evaluated 194 buildings/projects in 72 valuation cases worth Rs 27.03 crore and 38 spouses were also brought in the ambit of investigations as co-accused in DA cases.

During the year 2024, investigations were completed in 307 cases and recorded the highest-ever disposal rate of 154 per cent. As many as 25 government functionaries were dismissed from service following their conviction in the vigilance cases, it said.

PTI