Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance sleuths apprehended a lady engineer on Wednesday for accepting bribe money of Rs. 50,000 from a contractor.

Vigilance sources said Sangeeta Mohapatra, a junior engineer of Khurdha Block, had been apprehended by the sleuths in her office while accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from a contractor for passing final bills.

The entire bribe amount has been recovered and seized from Sangeeta Mohapatra.

Following the successful trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations in Mohapatra from a DA angle, Vigilance sources said.

A case under Section 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against the lady engineer, and an investigation is in progress against her.

UNI