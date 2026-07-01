Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance Wednesday arrested two officials of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, in separate disproportionate assets (DA) cases.

Vigilance later produced them before the Court of the Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur.

In the first case, Dhanurdhar Biswal, Establishment Officer-cum-Office Superintendent of VIMSAR, was arrested following searches conducted at properties linked to him.

According to Vigilance sources, the searches revealed assets allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income. The assets included two buildings, including a multi-storeyed building spread over 1,700 sq ft, 32 valuable plots, cash exceeding Rs.19.72 lakh, gold weighing 83.05 grams, deposits worth more than Rs.39 lakh, two Hyva trucks, two tractors, and one four-wheeler.

As Biswal could not satisfactorily account for the assets during verification, Sambalpur Vigilance registered a case against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018, and subsequently arrested him.

In a separate case, Odisha Vigilance also arrested Aswini Meher, Steward in the Office of the Superintendent, VIMSAR, Burla, on charges of possessing disproportionate assets.

Searches conducted at properties associated with Meher reportedly led to the detection of assets including three buildings, among them a multi-storeyed building with an area of 8,145 sq ft, one store room, gold weighing 83 grams, and 10 valuable plots, among other assets, sources said.

Vigilance officials stated that Meher was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the assets. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018, was registered by Sambalpur Vigilance and further investigation is underway.

UNI