Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance Department arrested a government engineer Wednesday, a day after unearthing 97 land parcels, five buildings, two farmhouses, a market complex and other assets that were disproportionate to his known source of income, officials said.

Bhubaneswar Sabar, the executive engineer of the roads and buildings division, was arrested after he failed to satisfactorily justify his assets with regard to his income, an officer of the vigilance department said.

During the raids conducted Tuesday, the engineer was found in possession of five buildings, including four multi-storey ones, 97 plots totalling 83 acres, two farm houses of 17 acres, a market complex with eight cabins, among others, the officer said.

Apart from these, deposits worth Rs 10.72 lakh, a four-wheeler along with cash and household articles worth around Rs 19.78 lakh were also seized, he said.

A case has been registered against the engineer.

PTI