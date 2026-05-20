Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, announced the Plus II board examination results Wednesday.

Results of all streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts were released by Schools & Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond. This year, the overall pass percentage rose to 85.85 per cent from last year’s 83.45 per cent.

Students can check their Plus Two results on the official websites — CHSE Odisha and Odisha Results Portal. Results will also be available on DigiLocker.

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus II result 2025:

Visit the official website: https://chseodisha.nic.in/nic.in Click on the “Odisha Class 12th Result 2025” link on the homepage Enter your roll number and registration number View and download your marksheet in PDF format Save a copy for future reference

According to CHSE Chairman Mrunal Kanti Das, a total of 4,00,736 students registered for the annual Higher Secondary examinations this year. Of them, 2,56,042 students appeared in the Arts stream, 1,14,238 in Science, 24,533 in Commerce and 5,923 in Vocational courses.

The Plus II examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 21, while the practical examinations were held between January 2 and January 15.

The board had announced the 2025 Plus II results May 21 last year. The examinations in 2025 were conducted from February 16 to March 20.