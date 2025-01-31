Baripada: Odisha Vigilance Department Friday arrested an official of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Mayurbhanj district after detecting disproportionate assets in his possession.

The arrested official was a project administrator at the ITDA in the district’s Bonai area.

A case has been registered at the Rourkela Vigilance police station against the official and his wife under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, a statement issued by the Vigilance Department read.

Sleuths of the Vigilance Department raided the officer’s properties in Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Jajpur, and Bonai Thursday.

During the operation, officials discovered a two-storey building and two flats, including one worth Rs 1.50 crore in Bhubaneswar, nine high-value plots in and around Bhubaneswar and Puri, Rs 4.5 lakh in cash, bank and insurance deposits of Rs 73.14 lakh, and 150 grams of gold ornaments.

Ten costly wristwatches worth Rs 7.5 lakh, a four-wheeler, three two-wheelers, and household items worth Rs 40 lakh were found in the possession of the ITDA official, the Vigilance statement said.

