Bhubaneswar: During 2021, despite Covid-19 Pandemic, Odisha Vigilance was successful in registering 267 criminal cases against 475 persons, including 46 Class-I officers, 40 Class-II officers, 231 Class-III employees, and 96 private persons.

Vigilance Directorate sources here Wednesday said this was higher than the registration of 245 cases in 2020.

Out of 267 cases registered in 2021, 92 cases were instituted for acquisition of disproportionate assets against 111 public servants and 44 private persons. The total disproportionate assets in all the 92 cases stand at Rs107.60 crore.

While 12 cases were registered against Class-I officers, 17 DA cases were registered against Class-II officers.

This year DA case involving the highest ever DA amount of RS 14,88,91,194 was registered against Pratap Kumar Samal, Deputy Manager, Odisha Police Housing & Welfare Corporation (OPHWC), Bhubaneswar followed by Prasanna Kumar Behera, ex-constable, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar- Cuttack Rs 6,97,15,057. Biranchi Narayan Sahoo, PS to Member, OSSC, Bhubaneswar Rs 3,51,51,921.

As many as eight Class-I, four Class-II officers and three Class-III employees were intercepted while carrying unaccounted cash of Rs 58,84,525.

The Vigilance department instituted 98 trap cases during the year against 107 public servants and two private persons including 15 Class-I officers, 13 Class-II officers, 68 Class-III employees.

During the year, 77 cases relating to misappropriation of public money were registered against 213 persons, including 163 public servants and 50 private persons, involving about Rs 8.32 crore. Misappropriation cases were registered against 19 Class-I officers, 10 Class-II officers, 97 Class-III employees and 50 private persons.

During the period, 254 cases were disposed off after investigation, out of which, charge sheets were placed in 244 cases against 551 persons including 54 Class- I officers, 59 Class-II officers and 184 Class-III employees.

During this period, 175 persons were arrested, which included 23 Class-I officers, 28 Class-II officers, 104 Class-III employees.

During the year, a significant number of officers have been given compulsory retirement by the government on corruption charges in pursuance of the policy of zero tolerance to corruption.

UNI