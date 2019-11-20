Chitrakonda: A group of officials led by Chitrakonda BDO visited Jumadanga in Swabhiman area Tuesday amid reports that the village is slipping into occupation of Andhra Pradesh..

Responding to media reports, Malkangiri District Collector directed BDO Lariman Kharsel to visit the village and submit a report to him. Accordingly, a team comprising Ralegada PEO Ramesh Ayyar, GRS Balabhadra Majhi, social security officer Amar Madkami, social worker Biraj Mandal, Hari Sisha, BLO Biswanth Khil and Anganwadi worker Hemalata Sisha left for the village Monday morning and reached the destination at 3.45 pm. They met and interacted with the villagers on their problems.

Taking advantage of Odisha government’s neglect, the Andhra Pradesh government has been providing all assistance to the villagers including ration cards and voter identity cards. The people have even obtained bank pass books of Andhra Pradesh.

At least 21 tribal families of Kondh community alleged they have been deprived of government facilities. They do not have a school for their children. The BDO assured the villagers of all assistance under welfare schemes and asked them to submit their applications for pension, ration cards and houses under PMAY scheme. The villagers urged the BDO to include their village in Paparmetla panchayat which is 5-km from their village as the Ralegada panchayat is far away.