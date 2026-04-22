Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Opposition BJD Wednesday expressed concern over the identification of around 9.8 lakh voters for deletion during the pre-SIR exercise in the state, and demanded re-verification of all such at the earliest.

The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have identified nearly 9.8 lakh names across the state for deletion from the rolls on account of deaths and shifting of residences.

The BJD staged a demonstration before the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) here and submitted a memorandum seeking a foolproof mechanism to protect the rights of eligible voters before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls begins.

“Keeping in mind the constitutional sanctity of the right to vote under Article 326, we urge Odisha’s CEO and ECI to ensure that no deletion is finalised without rigorous and verifiable field inquiry. A comprehensive state-wide re-verification of all cases flagged for deletion should be undertaken at the earliest,” the BJD said in the memorandum.

The Opposition party also asked the CEO to disclose constituency-wise data and reasons for deletions based on which independent audit mechanisms should be established in districts with large discrepancies, and grievance redressal systems should be strengthened.

In this process, every affected elector will get adequate notice and opportunity for restoration, the BJD said.

The regional outfit headed by Naveen Patnaik also urged the CEO to protect migrant and temporary workers from disenfranchisement, and that a dedicated team be deputed by the ECI to review the situation in Odisha and submit a detailed report.

A comprehensive public clarification outlining corrective and preventive measures being undertaken would also help restore public confidence, the party said.

Chief Electoral Officer R S Gopalan, Monday, said that the BLOs have submitted their reports on absent voters, and Electoral Registration officers (EROs) will decide on the matter, he said.

The SIR had been scheduled to begin in Odisha from April 1, but it was put off, and no fresh date was announced.