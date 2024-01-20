Bhubaneswar: IMD Bhubaneswar in its midday bulletin of January 20 informed that many districts of Odisha are likely to experience dense fog, light rain or thundershower on the day of Ram Temple inauguraiton in Ayodhya January 22.

Upto 8:30am of Jan 21: IMD predicted that dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Bolangir, Subarnapur and Boudh districts.

In the same timeframe, light rain or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of coastal Odisha and one or two places over the districts of interior Odisha.

From 8:30am Jan 21 till 8:30am Jan 22: The weather agency said that dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Boudh, Subarnapur, Cuttack, Angul and Bolangir districts.

In the same timeframe, light rain or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of the state.

Shallow to moderate fog very is likely to occur at a few places over the districts of south coastal Odisha and one or two places over the rest districts of the state.

From 8:30am Jan 22 till 8:30am Jan 23: IMD predicts that dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Bolangir and Kalahandi districts.

In the same time frame, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal and Angul districts. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of the state.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of south Odisha and one or two places over the rest districts.

No large change in minimum temperature (night) at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next four to five days.

In Bhubaneswar, over the next 24 hours, dense fog is predicted by IMD. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28 degree Celsius and 18 degree Celsius respectively.

PNN