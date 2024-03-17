Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Odisha over the next five days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Saturday. As a result of this, day temperature is likely to come down in state by 3 to 5 degree Celsius next week.

IMD issued the Yellow Warning in Odisha for the next five days and the Orange Warning only for March 19.

In its mid-day bulletin, the IMD centre mentioned, “Maximum temperatures observed appreciable fall at one or two places over the districts of North Odisha and no large change at elsewhere over the districts of Odisha. They were appreciably above normal at one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha, above normal at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha, at a few places over the districts of coastal Odisha and normal elsewhere over the districts of Odisha.”

The MeT office said thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Angul and Jajpur March 19.

No large change will occur in the maximum (day) temperature during the next three days and a gradual fall by 3 to 5 degree Celsius at many places over the districts of Odisha in the subsequent four days. Also, there will be no large change in the minimum (night) temperature during next four days and thereafter gradual fall by 2 to 3 degree Celsius at many places over the districts of Odisha.

PNN