Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain lashed Bhubaneswar and Kataka early Tuesday, with the regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department forecasting that rainfall intensity is likely to increase further in the coming days as the southwest monsoon becomes more active from July 1.

The weather office has forecast moderate to very heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha over the next seven days. Thunderstorm and lightning alerts have been issued for Rayagada, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamala, Gajapati, Kendujhar and Malkangiri districts.

Rainfall is likely to continue at many places across the state Wednesday, while widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected across Odisha from July 1, the office added.