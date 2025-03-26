Sundargarh: Pravasini Mohapatra of Mohantypada in Sundargarh town has become an inspiration for many, proving that determination can overcome any adversity. In fact, Pravasini has proved the old adage that ‘where there is a will, there is a way,’ and become an example for others to emulate.

After completing her plus two courses in science, Pravasini pursued computer education with dreams of securing a job. However, fate had other plans, and she got married at an early age.

“For a while, my family lived happily with my husband’s income. Our joys grew when my daughter was born. However, fate took a turn during the Covid-19 pandemic when my husband lost his job, leading to financial turmoil in the family,” Pravasini said.

The couple found it increasingly difficult to earn a living to meet the expenses of the family. “We had to borrow from others to meet the day-to-day expenses of the family, but the loans kept on increasing. It only added to our misery. Struggling with mounting debts, I had to face criticisms and judgment from others,” she added.

However, determined to support her family, Pravasini applied for a bus conductor’s position at the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), where her father once worked. Her perseverance paid off when she received the appointment letter. Today, Pravasini stands strong, earning a stable income and securing her family’s future.

In recognition of her resilience, she was honoured at a ceremony in Delhi on International Women’s Day this year, receiving an award from former IPS officer Kiran Bedi. Upon her return to Odisha, she met with former Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete to share her journey.

Tete, in turn, facilitated a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday evening. Expressing his admiration for her determination and self-confidence, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes and felicitated Pravasini.

