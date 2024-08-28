Baripada: A woman died Wednesday after lightning struck her in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said.

The incident took place this afternoon at Gudipokhori village under the Baripada Sadar Police Station limits when she was working in a paddy field.

The deceased was identified as Sumitra Murmu (18).

An unnatural death case was registered and her body was sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy to very heavy rainfall and lightning would continue in several districts in the next three days.

The weather office also issued an orange warning (be prepared) for Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Nabarangpur districts on Thursday.

It issued a yellow alert (be updated) for Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kendrapara, Nuapada, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning expected in these districts for the day.

From June 1 to August 28, the state reported an average rainfall of 787.6 mm as against its normal anticipation of 884.2 mm.

During the period, Malkangiri received excessive downpours, while 19 districts recorded normal rainfall and the remaining 10 were in the deficient category.

PTI