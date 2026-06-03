Jharsuguda: Police Tuesday recovered a mutilated body of a woman near the Old Bus Stand area in Jharsuguda town, raising suspicions of rape and mu*der.

Local residents spotted the mutilated body lying near the Old Bus Stand Tuesday morning and immediately informed the police. Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police Gundala Reddy Raghavendra and officers from the Town Police Station rushed to the spot and launched a preliminary investigation.

As the area falls under railway jurisdiction, the Government Railway Police (GRP) later took over the investigation. Police said multiple injury marks were found on the woman’s body. The GRP has registered a case (41/26) and initiated a detailed probe into the incident.

GRP Inspector-in-Charge Reshma Ekka said preliminary findings suggest that the woman may have been raped before being mu*dered. However, the exact cause of death and circumstances surrounding the incident will be established after further investigation and receipt of the post-mortem report.