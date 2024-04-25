Bhubaneswar: To address the issues faced by women entrepreneurs in procuring government tenders, Odisha Wonder Women’s Convention 2024 was organised jointly by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME) here Wednesday. OASME women’s wing chairperson Jyotirmayee Mohanty extended a warm welcome to all guests and dignitaries. The key note address was delivered by ILO chief technical advisor Sudipta Bhadra.

A panel discussion on ‘Public Procurement Policy – Opportunities for Women Entrepreneurs,’ was moderated by public policy practitioner and ILO consultant Rita Mathur. The convention provided a platform to empower women entrepreneurs in the state, offering valuable insights, resources and networking opportunities to thrive in the competitive business landscape. Focusing on sustainable enterprise and economic empowerment, the workshop addressed key challenges and opportunities for women-led businesses in the region.

The women entrepreneurs highlighted the issues faced by them in participating in the government tenders and demanded a separate policy for the women in all procurement policies of the state and Central government. Attendees engaged in panel discussions and interactive workshops featuring esteemed speakers and experts from diverse sectors on topics such as public procurement policy, digital marketing and the role of technology in business growth.