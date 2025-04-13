Bhubaneswar: A high-level review meeting chaired by Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Usha Padhee was recently held to assess progress on the soon-to-be-launched “Odisha Yatri” super app, designed to benefit both the general public and tourists.

This integrated platform will combine services currently available through the state’s bus app and the OTDC’s tourist ticketing system. It will enable daily commuters to access local bus routes and allow tourists to book rides with ease.

The app-based ride service will soon be operational statewide, ensuring better urban transport across all cities. To increase visibility and build trust, the government will launch awareness campaigns and encourage engagement in key urban areas. Launched to enhance the state’s public transport system, Odisha Yatri also supports local cab and auto drivers.

It follows a zero-commission model, enabling drivers to earn digitally through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform. To ensure inclusivity, especially for those without access to smartphones, the government will set up Odisha Yatri ticket booking kiosks at high-footfall locations.

With its all-in-one features, citizen-centric approach, and commitment to accessible mobility, the Odisha Yatri app is set to transform urban transport in the state. It not only promises convenience for commuters and tourists alike but also strengthens livelihoods for local drivers—setting a progressive example for digital public services in India.

