Bhubaneswar: Odisha Yatri, the state’s pioneering mobility application launched by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has accomplished a significant feat by surpassing one lakh rides within a mere 45 days of its introduction. This rapid success highlights the increasing trust and enthusiasm of commuters across Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, who have embraced the app for its commitment to safety, transparency, and convenience.

The app’s rapid adoption reflects its effectiveness in addressing the key concerns of passengers and drivers alike, setting a new benchmark in the state’s public transportation sector. Odisha Yatri has been designed with a strong emphasis on both passenger safety and driver empowerment. The app offers a host of essential features, including real-time trip tracking, transparent pricing, and direct integration with the Odisha Police 112 emergency response system.

Additionally, passengers have the option to share their trip details with family and friends, further enhancing the sense of security and reliability. What sets Odisha Yatri apart from conventional ride-hailing platforms is its revolutionary zero-commission model. Unlike private mobility services that take a signifi cant cut from drivers’ earnings, Odisha Yatri allows drivers to retain 100 per cent of their fares. This transformative approach has not only improved the livelihoods of thousands of drivers but has also encouraged them to provide safer and more customer-friendly services. With better earnings, drivers are more motivated to maintain vehicle standards, follow safety protocols, and ensure high-quality service, ultimately benefi ting passengers with affordable fares and a superior commuting experience.

Supported by the government, Odisha Yatri stands as a trustworthy alternative to private ride-hailing services, reinforcing its position as a game-changer in the state’s mobility sector. Speaking about the app’s impact, Commerce & Transport department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee stated, “Odisha Yatri is more than just a ride-hailing platform; it is a movement towards a safer, smarter, and more accessible urban mobility future for Odisha.” By prioritising transparency, safety, and innovation, the app has gained widespread acceptance and continues to set new benchmarks,” she added. Building on its early success, Odisha Yatri is now gearing up for an ambitious expansion across the state. The government is planning a range of future enhancements that will further strengthen the platform’s capabilities. These upcoming developments include real-time public transport tracking, allowing commuters to access live updates on buses and other transit modes, integration with the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) to offer seamless travel experiences for tourists. With every successful ride, Odisha Yatri moves the state closer to a smarter, more connected future—one that prioritises effi ciency, security, and empowerment for all.