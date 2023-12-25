Champua: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly beat up his 70-year-old mother black and blue by tying up her to a utility pole over suspicion of plucking a cauliflower from his farmland at Sarasapasi village under Champua police limits in Keonjhar district, police said Sunday.

The matter came to the fore after police arrested the accused Shatrughna Mohanta, son of the victim Subhadra Mohanta in the village. Reports said that Subhadra and her son Shatrughna lived separately. Shatrughna had cultivated cauliflower on his farmland.

The incident occurred after Subhadra took a cauliflower from Shatrughna’s farmland and consumed the vegetable, Wednesday. Enraged, Shatrughna quarreled with his mother over the matter. The incident took a violent turn as he tied the elderly woman to a utility pole in the village and thrashed her mercilessly. When the villagers tried to intervene, he threatened them.

On being informed, Champua police reached the spot, rescued the woman and admitted her to Basudevpur community health centre for treatment, IIC Trinath Sethy said. Later, police conducted an investigation and arrested Shatrughna for the offence, Sunday, the IIC said.

PNN