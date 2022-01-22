Bhubaneswar: Sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak will carve the proposed grand statue of iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate in New Delhi.

Gadanayk, who is the director general of the presitigious National Gallery of Modern Art, expressed happiness over the oppurtunity to carve the statue of the nationalist leader, who was born in Odisha.

The statue when installed will be seen easily from Raisina Hills, he said.

“I am delighted. It is a matter of honour for me as a sculptor that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to give this responsibility to me,” he told a private news channel here.

The black jade granite stone for the carving of Netaji’s statue will be brought from Telangana. The design of the statue has been prepared by the ministry of culture, he said.

The proposed statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate in the national capital, Gadanayak said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that a grand statue of iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of India’s “indebtedness” to him.

Till the statue is completed, a hologram statue of Netaji would be present at the same place, he said, adding that he will unveil the hologram statue on January 23, the 125th birth anniversary of the Azad Hind Fauj founder.

A hologram is a photographic recording of a light field, rather than an image formed by a lens.

On the statue, Gadanayak said “The process of making it has started with the prime minister’s announcement. The statue will show Netaji’s strong character.”

