Kendrapara: Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha’s Kendrapara district reopened for visitors following a temporary closure from January 4 to January 13 for its annual bird and crocodile censuses.

This closure was aimed to facilitate the census exercises and avoid any untoward incidents involving tourists during the sensitive period, a source said.

Notably, according to this year’s census, the crocodile count in Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary has increased by 18, reaching a total of 1,811 as compared to 1,793 last year.

The source informed that a surge in tourist inflow is expected at the park over the ongoing winter season.

With the return of visitors, the Forest Department has invoked a strict ban on plastic disposables in protected areas. Tourists are strongly advised not to carry polythene and are reminded to refrain from littering plastic bottles and other items within the park premises.

