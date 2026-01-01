Bimalgarh: With an aim to provide better passenger amenities and infrastructure, Bimalgarh railway station in Sundargarh district is undergoing major redevelopment under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Indian Railways is redeveloping more than 1,300 stations across the country under the scheme, with 59 stations selected in Odisha. Bimalgarh Junction, an important station for passenger movement and goods traffic, is among them.

The redevelopment includes construction of a new station building with an improved facade, new entry and exit gates, and a redesigned circulating area to ease passenger movement. Platform shelters are being upgraded to enhance comfort, while platform surfaces are being improved for safety and convenience.

Special emphasis is being laid on differently-abled-friendly facilities. Accessible toilets are also being provided in the circulating area and on platforms, along with ramps, tactile pathways, Braille signage and water booths. Additional passenger amenities include a waiting hall, new seating arrangements, canopies and facade upgrades.

Station walls will also be adorned with local art and cultural themes to reflect the region’s identity. Officials said the redevelopment will make the station cleaner, safer and more passenger-friendly.