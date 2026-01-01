Sundargarh: A tragic incident occurred during the annual sports meet at Bhawanipur Eklavya Model School in Sundargarh district Wednesday, when a student collapsed while running and later died at hospital. The deceased was identified as Jayadeep Sagar Beck, 18, a Plus II first-year Science student of the school. He was the only son of Phagunath Beck and Sukanti Beck.

According to sources, Jayadeep was participating in the two-day annual sports meet held on the campus playground beginning Tuesday. While taking part in the 200-metre relay race, he completed one round of 100 metres before suddenly sitting down on the track and collapsing. Significantly, Jayadeep had also fallen unconscious while participating in the race Tuesday, said school principal Sanghamitra Panigrahi.

When Jayadeep again developed physical complications Wednesday, teachers, school staff and the on-duty nurse, along with the school principal, rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sundargarh. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Following the incident, officials including Town Police Station personnel, PA-ITDA Dhirendra Kumar Sethi and district social welfare officer (DSWO) Bhagirathi Patel reached the hospital on the direction of District Collector Shubhankar Mohapatra to assess the situation and conduct a preliminary inquiry.

Speaking to reporters, the school principal confirmed that Jayadeep collapsed during the relay race and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Police seized the body, conducted a postmortem and handed over the body to the family members in the evening. An unnatural death case has been registered and investigation is underway.

The DSWO said after receipt of the postmortem report, the deceased student’s family would be provided `5 lakh as ex gratia assistance.