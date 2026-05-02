Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday launched the ‘ShaktiShree’ mobile application and unveiled an internship guideline book to boost higher education in the state.

The initiatives were launched during a two-day national workshop in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

The ShaktiShree app aims to strengthen support systems for girl students by enhancing safety and accessibility in higher education institutions.

It offers 24/7 SOS alerts, anonymous reporting of harassment and mental health support, and connects users with institutional Internal Complaints Committees.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also released the internship guidelines, aimed at integrating academic learning with real-world exposure and making students industry-ready through internships, community engagement and skill-based learning in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Addressing the gathering, CM Majhi said education is not limited to textbooks but is the foundation of progress and innovation, reiterating the government’s vision to transform Odisha into a leading knowledge hub.

Pradhan said NEP 2020 is “not merely a policy but a national mission” to position India as a global knowledge capital, and stressed the importance of skill development and innovation.

He praised Odisha for its unique blend of culture and education and underscored the importance of skill development and innovation in shaping the future workforce.

Suraj described the initiative as a transformative step, stating, “The launch of the ShaktiShree App and the internship guidelines marks a new phase in Odisha’s higher education journey. These initiatives will empower students, especially young women, with the tools, exposure and confidence needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving global landscape.”

The workshop served as a platform for policymakers, academics and institutional leaders to deliberate on effective implementation strategies for NEP-2020.

The day’s discussions focused on enhancing Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), promoting multidisciplinary education and fostering industry-academia collaboration.