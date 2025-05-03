Bhubaneswar: The BJP-led government in Odisha has planned a series of programmes to highlight its achievements during its first year in power.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took the oath of office June 12, 2024.

A high-level meeting chaired by Principal Secretary of Housing & Urban Development and Commerce & Transport Departments, Usha Padhee, discussed the roadmap for celebrating the completion of one year of the government, an official release said.

Senior officials from both departments actively participated in the deliberations.

During the meeting, Padhee underscored the importance of organising the celebrations in a meaningful, inclusive, and impactful manner, showcasing the state government’s achievements over the past year, the statement said.

She also emphasised that the proposed activities should reflect the administration’s dedication to development, transparency, good governance, and public welfare.

A broad range of activities was proposed during the meeting, which included public outreach programmes across all 115 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), regional transport offices, and port areas to highlight key developmental milestones, exhibitions and multimedia campaigns to display success stories and transformative initiatives, foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremonies for major projects across sectors.

Padhee directed the officials to prepare sector-specific action plans and ensure maximum public participation in the planned activities.

The meeting resolved to finalise a comprehensive calendar of events, ensuring close coordination among all concerned departments and stakeholders.

PTI